Richard Gere and his beautiful Spanish wife Alejandra Silva made waves upon the announcement that their second child had been born — in secret! The news, which was exclusively announced by HOLA! USA’s sister publication ¡HOLA! , was made public on Thursday, April 23, and since then, everyone has been trying to find out more about the activist and philanthropist that stole the heart of the An Officer and a Gentleman actor. From her long relationship with Richard to some of the things that make her a truly special person, find out all you need to know about Alejandra (and Richard) below!