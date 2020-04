Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger has been in the public eye for decades, so it was a shock to many in 2011 when he not only split from his then-wife Kennedy scion, Maria Shriver, mom to his four known children, but also acknowledged the reason for the breakup: more than a decade earlier he had fathered a secret son, Joseph Baena , with a worker employed in the family home – Joe’s Guatemalan mom, Mildred Patricia “Patty” Baena. At the time, the former California governor took “full responsibility” for the hurt he had caused, and as the years passed the Hollywood heavyweight also proved he was present in Joseph’s life. These days, he regularly shows glimpses inside their relationship on social media, showing that Joseph has grown up to be a handsome chisel-jawed bodybuilder just like dad.

But who is Joseph Baena? Discover everything you need to know about Arnie’s son...