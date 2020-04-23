Shakira and Gerard Piqué are the true definition of everlasting love. The A-list couple have been together for almost a decade and their love story continues to blossom day-by-day. Starting from the day they met on the set of her Waka Waka video, where she encouraged him to dance, and ending at home in Spain with their two sons Sasha, five, and seven-year-old Milan.

Shak and Piqué have kept their relationship close to their heart, but have been open and true about their love story. Here is a romantic look back at their love and the beautiful words they have used to describe each other.