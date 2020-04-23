In 2013, shortly after meeting, Shakira got candid about how life as a single woman made her jaded about religion and her outlook on God. However, it was her meeting with her man that put things in perspective, even after knowing him for two short years.
“I think, if you can prove the existence of God, it can only be proven through love. I even had lost my faith for a while. I was becoming as agnostic,” she told Elle.
”And it was really hard, because I was always very religious, and for a few years, maybe because—it sounds so corny—I was not feeling the love like it was supposed to be, I started to think that there was no God. And suddenly I meet Gerard and the sun comes out.”