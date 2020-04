As one of Hollywood’s most elite actors, Salma Hayek ’s successful career has won her to be an inspiration for many Latinas looking to set foot in the entertainment industry. The actress, born Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez, was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico. In 1991, at the age of 25, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career in acting after having starred in a 1989 telenovela called Theresa.

After getting settled in L.A., the Mexican-American actress took a small part in the 1993 film, Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life) as Gata. Her debut led her to be discovered by director Robert Rodriguez, who cast her in Desperado (1995) alongside Antonio Banderas . From there, her career only took off and 25 years later she continues to flourish in the world of cinema.

The Frida star also has her own production company, Ventanarosa, which translates to pink window, and recently partnered with Netflix to produce Mexican series, Monarca. Now known as Salma Hayek-Pinault after marrying French billionaire François-Henri Pinault , the 53-year-old star is a mom to their 12-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma , and one of the most respected stars in the film industry.