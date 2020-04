Jennifer Lopez revealed to Oprah Winfrey during the 2020 Vision Tour that her separation with Puerto Rican superstar Marc Anthony was the lowest moment of her life. However, during that painful time, she unexpectedly found support, love and understanding in a handsome 24-year-old dancer who was part of her tour crew. JLo and Mira Quien Baila All Stars judge Casper Smart met in 2011, months after she and Marc, father of her twins Max and Emme , announced their separation. A year later, Jennifer’s sexy music video Dance Again would become the official presentation of her new boyfriend to the world. Here’s their story.