Enrique Iglesias has always taken great care of his private life and his relationship with Anna Kournikova, however, on special occasions, the couple has surprise their followers with an inside look into their growing family. Fatherhood has allowed the Spanish singer to open up a bit more and with the arrival of his twins, Nicholas and Lucy in 2017, the brightness in his eyes became infinite and he wanted to let the world know. In 2020, the couple welcomed a third bundle of joy, little Mary. Since then, the proud father has not been shy of sharing tender and fun episodes of his life with his three children. Keep scrolling to take a look at some of their sweetest moments.