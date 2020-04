Under the same roof that they have been spending time for the past few weeks, Latino stars and their children celebrated the arrival of Easter in the most creative ways. They turned quarantine around and experienced a special Sunday with the family. Although this year the holiday was threatened by COVID-19, this was not an impediment for children to take advantage of the occasion to put into practice their artistic skills and work wonders with colorful paints, brushes, rabbits and the traditional Easter eggs. Giving us a moment of joy and hope, see how our favorite celeb kids spent their special day.