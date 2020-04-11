Spring is in full swing! We hope everyone is staying safe at home. From New York to Los Angeles, the biggest names in entertainment are taking the current COVID-19 pandemic very seriously - as well all should - and practicing social-distancing. So, for the time being, we won’t be serving up the usual collection of glittering events and red carpet style, but never fear! There are still countless must-see star moments to be had from quarantine. Scroll through to gaze at the most uplifting and quirky celebrity isolation photos featuring Jennifer Lopez and more estrellas we all love!