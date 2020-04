This week, Ricky Martin and his artist husband, Jwan Yosef , melted the hearts of social media users with photos of their son, Renn. Their baby, which is the fourth child of the Martin-Yosef household, recently turned six months, and his parents took to social media to share his latest portraits. The images caused a stir because, in addition to his cuteness, Renn looks very much like his dad, Jwan. Even some fans of the couple claimed that the baby, who was born last October, was like a ‘Mini Jwan.’

Aside from their six-month-old baby, Ricky and Jwan are parents to one-year-old Lucia, and the twins Matteo and Valentino, 11. With four children at home, the singer and the artist make one of the largest and most charming families of the entertainment industry.