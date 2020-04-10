Since the very beginning, all eyes have been on Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny. From his catchy songs to his outrageous outfits, there is no denying that the Que Pretendes performer is one to watch — especially everything on his social media account @badbunnypr. Recently the Urbano rapper shared photos of himself way back before he even considered becoming el conejo malo. The normally private celeb gave his 25.5 million social media followers a small glimpse of his childhood in his native country. Check out below to see what Bad Bunny looked like as a kid!