These celebrities have taken advantage of their days in quarantine to relax and be home. Whether in their pools, practicing yoga or with a simple photograph, these singers, actresses and businesswomen have left their faithful followers speechless.

Danna Paola showed off her curves in a sportswear outfit, Eiza González showed off her steel abs with a selfie, while Angelique Boyer encouraged her fans to practice yoga. Others like Kylie Jenner have relived their best moments on the beach. Which of all is your favorite?