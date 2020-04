There are telenovelas that marked times, lives and even generations. And for some actresses like Thalía , Angelique Boyer and Chinquinquirá Delgado these telenovelas gave them the boost they needed to demonstrate their talent and open the doors to many more projects.

Their faces were engraved in the public’s mind with their great interpretation. Scroll through and find out which telenovelas became the golden opportunity for these Latinas.