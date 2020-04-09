The #Cuomobrothers have been trending since the coronavirus pandemic started. Between New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s daily press briefings and younger brother Chris’ CNN Cuomo Prime Time, the duo has taken over the airwaves and has people tuning in to get the facts and a whole lot of unintentional entertainment. There have been song parodies dedicated to the older Cuomo, who has also been given the nickname “Love Gov” and more of a focus on Chris’ bulging biceps during his workout videos posted to his Instagram. (Since his own diagnosis of COVID-19, those have ceased until he is recovered.) Both of which the siblings love to take jabs at each other every chance they get.

Through the jokes and the teasing, Andrew and Chris, who are 13 years apart in age, show their astounding love for la famiglia, their mother Matilda in particular, and each other. For every backhanded compliment, there is a message of adoration shared. The 49-year-old journalist credits his big brother for raising him during the time their father Mario was in office.

Their banter did take a more serious turn when they discussed Chris’ own positive result during one of the governor’s press conferences. Appearing visibly worried, the 62-year-old dad-of-three listened as Chris shared his symptoms and gave viewers an update. Andrew wrote in part on Instagram: “I’m so proud of him for showing New York what this vicious virus looks like and for demystifying it. Love you, little brother.”

Don’t be fooled, their playful digs quickly resumed, and most recently, on Chris’ April 8 show it reached an all new level of laughs when the host shared a throwback photo of their family including sisters Maria, Madeline and Margaret and Andrew in a huckapoo shirt. The governor threatened to end the interview unless Chris took it down, but he didn’t disappoint the viewers and kept it up. “They are just coming to love you now as much as I have my whole life because of your commitment to what you do for other people,” Chris concluded the interview. “It’s what matters most to me about you, and I love you very much. Thank you for coming on the show and keeping my spirits up.”

Lift your own spirits by scrolling to take a trip down memory lane to see the best of the Cuomo bros while learning a bit more about them.