Their mother Matilda, a former teacher and children and women’s advocate, is clearly the apple of their eyes. Both brothers mentioned her to promote the new #IStayHomeFor campaign and had a friendly squabble over “my mother” on Chris’ April 8 show. Each of them wanted credit for acknowledging her first. “Who are you staying home for? Because I‘m staying home for my mom,” Chris said.
Andrew quickly rebutted, “Yeah, the whole campaign is dedicated to my mother. And I said that first thing this morning when I posted my picture. I’m staying home for my mother.”
Chris replied, “You’re staying home for your mom, too? Isn’t that weird after I just said it.”
Andrew not missing a beat: “No, I went first. I had my picture at my press conference saying I’m doing it for my mother. And she was my mother first, by the way.”
On another show “visit,” Chris thanked the governor for joining to which Andrew said, “Mom told me I had to.”