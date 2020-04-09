Since the dawn of the coronavirus, thins around the world have slowly started to change. People around the world have adapted to this “new normal” of staying home for the safety of the public at large -- celebrities included. As our favorite celebs have been spending more time at home and have been showing us just how they chill out when they are at home. They’ve worn everything from comfy sweats, matching PJs and oversized fashions making us feel like they live just like us. Below we’ve gathered some of our favorite looks that celebs have worn so far while they’ve socially distanced themselves from the world just like us.