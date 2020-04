These two constantly keep each other on their toes, never ceasing to unveil amazing surprises. Like when A-Rod surprised Jen with a red hot $120,700 Porsche convertible or when JLo crashed ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast with Ella and Natasha to give Alex a “happy birthday” cake on live TV.

JLo said it best in her two-year anniversary post to Alex: “You surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time...”