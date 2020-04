Although Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres ’ children tend to keep out of the spotlight for the most part, the important things in life – such as love – are well worth sharing with the world. And that’s exactly what 19-year-old Cristian Muñiz did last year, confirming he was head-over-heels with his girlfriend Kylie Jane Marco . Since then, we’ve witnessed their cutest moments, and learned how they are made for each other while watching how Kylie has become an important member of her boyfriend’s family. Check out their love story here.