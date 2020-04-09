Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams ’ daughter Olympia has been such a constant source of cuteness over the last two years, that selecting her best moments has been an epic task!

Serena and Reddit co-founder Alexis got married on November 16, 2017 in New Orleans in front of an A-list guest list that included Beyoncé , Kim Kardashian, Anna Wintour – and the biggest star of all, sweet baby Alexis Olympia. That spring, the tennis champ had revealed she was pregnant, welcoming her and Alexis’ first child in September, just two months before their spectacular nuptials. Since then, the dedicated mom and dad have shared so many sweet (and relatable!) parenting moments as they raise their gorgeous little girl.

From memories of the little one with her parents to everyday pictures from a toddler’s life that moms and dads will empathize with, check out Olympia’s cutest moments.