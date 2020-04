March 31 marked 25 years since the tragic loss of Selena Quintanilla. The Tex-Mex queen lost her life when she was at the peak of her career at just 23-years-old. However, her musical legacy and influence on fashion has endured over time and continues to captivate new generations of artists. Some important names in the entertainment industry have paid tribute to the late singer in their own way, such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato and other A-listers.