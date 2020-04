Some argue that money can’t buy happiness but it can definitely purchase spectacular views. David and Victoria Beckham just closed a deal on a full-floor penthouse at One Thousand Museum Residences, the skeleton-shaped structure and one of the most iconic buildings in Downtown Miami. Zaha Hadid’s high-rise condominium officially opened in August 2019 as one of the most anticipated towers. Besides featuring a helipad and whimsical views at every corner, the building is the first one of its kind to partner with Forbes Travel Guide to create a hospitality-focused experience for residents.

But the luxury lifestyle comes at a hefty price of $24 million. The extravagant property was agreed some months ago and finally it closed with ONE Sotheby's International Realty representing both sides of the deal. The Beckhams will take over the 11,046 square feet as David expands Inter Miami CF, Miami’s new MLS team. Take a sneak peek inside opulence and luxury to discover where the Beckhams will spend their staycation.