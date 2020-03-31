Erica weaves a tense, yet hopeful tale in Lost at Sea about family secrets that threaten to tear apart a community and the unshakable strength that love leaves behind.
When a beloved fisherman vanishes in the middle of the night, secrets begin to run throughout a small Massachusetts community where he lived and everyone is faced with an unfortunate reality.
As the pieces of what really happened fall into place, everyone—from his wife and young daughter to his fishing partners—are faced with the urgent and pressing question: Why would someone go out in the middle of a deadly storm?