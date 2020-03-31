Leslie’s novel is an eerie, immersive thriller which follows Sia as she helps her mother run a scuba diving business in the Florida Keys. Sia then finds herself in a battle of life or death after her boat is sunk by a mysterious creature and her some customers are killed and she washes ashore on a deserted island.

When she connects with a handful of other survivors, they collectively attempt to navigate the island to an area of safety, but quickly discover that neither the water nor the island itself are what they seem.