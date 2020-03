Although Jennifer Lopez told Oprah Winfrey that there’s no rush for her wedding to Alex Rodriguez to take place, there’s nothing her fans would like more than seeing her dressed in white walking down the aisle. Unfortunately, they will have to wait. The power couple have given hints on how they’d like the big day to be but haven’t set a date, and it doesn’t look like they will in the following months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Puerto Rican star Anuel AA, however, announced on social media that this year there would be a wedding, his followers assumed he was referring to tying the knot with his fiancée - Colombian singer Karol G, but again, their plans could be in danger... And they aren’t the only ones.