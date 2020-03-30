We all love Dascha Polanco — she is fierce, fun and just a stunning human being. There’s no denying that she comes from a line of equally fierce and fun women, something that has been confirmed by her little sister Jessica. When the Brown Love podcast host shared a heartfelt message about her hermanita for her birthday, we couldn’t help but do a double take. It was like we were looking at another version of Dascha (and the world needs more #bosschicas like Dascha for sure). We did some digging and found some deets about Jessica that we think you should know. Check out all the reasons we love Dascha’s little sis Jessica below!