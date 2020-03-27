The Coronavirus pandemic has affected not only the global health, but also to the entertainment industry. Hollywood has been virtually paralyzed by the outbreak and many filming has been suspended inside and outside the United States. Delayed releases that cause, according to experts, million-dollar losses that border 20 million.

According to an article published by the Hollywood Reporter, it is estimated that each day of shooting that is suspended in movies like Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings costs Disney $350,000. From Mission Impossible 7 to the remake of The Little Mermaid, see which films that have suffered the same fate.