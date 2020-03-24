Camila Morrone initially shared that she would be fostering a husky during her self-isolation. “Fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the single best decision,” she wrote. “For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT. You won’t regret it. these sweet creatures need you so badly.”
A day later, she couldn’t resist and added Jack’s sister Jill to her home via Hollywood Huskies, a nonprofit dog rescue. “And then it happened. I’m officially obsessed with fostering,” the actress shared. “I couldn’t stand the thought of Jack not being with his sister, so I asked if I could take in Jill (on the right) as well. These two beauties are looking for a permanent 🏡 hopefully together?”