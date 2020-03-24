In our saddest moments or darkest days, a cuddle with your pet can make all the problems in the world fade away. They are a great source of entertainment and can help pass the hours, even while self-isolating. And again, they are so cute to look at (hello, #dogsofInstagram)! With more stars staying home, we are getting to meet their adorable companions keeping them company during these coronavirus times. Selena Gomez introduced us to her new puppy Daisy in a 17-minute long Instagram Live while J Balvin showed off his two newest family members from quarantine.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrity pets getting their mom and dad’s undivided attention and allow us to melt your heart one sweet puppy at a time. (Warning: You may find yourself wanting to adopt or foster a dog after looking through this gallery, and that is definitely not a bad thing!)