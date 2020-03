We often look to celebrities whether that’s on the big or small screens or with their music to lift us up. As we continue in these uncertain and worrisome times due to coronavirus, they are still entertaining us from the comforts of their homes through their social media accounts. And while using their accounts and access for fun is great, celebrities like Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and countless others are using their status and platforms to reach millions of fans and followers and raise awareness for charities in need.

Scroll below to see how the stars are taking action to help those affected by the pandemic across the globe.