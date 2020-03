The Kardashian Klan is not only a family of celebrities but also a group of self-made bosses. From reality TV to cosmetic lines to runway shows with the most sought out designers, the Kardashians have always been to the fore of beauty trends. Their influence and strong-willed attitude have placed them as top-paid influencers.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie still lead the way when it comes to top-paid collaborations. From Keeping Up With The Kardashian to money-making businesses, there is one sister with the most lucrative company. It is time to reveal who is the richest and the most influential of the Kardashian sisters.