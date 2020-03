Does cleansing your face with oil sound scary to you? Even if you have naturally oily skin, there’s no need to fear this form of face cleaning. Oil-based facial cleansers are ideal for a deep cleanse and can’t be beaten when it comes to eliminating impurities and removing makeup, especially waterproof makeup.

In fact, oil cleansers have caused a frenzy among celebrities. This process is called a double cleanse, given that it dissolves the bad oils your face accumulates, as well as helping tone, soften and nourish the skin. So make your beauty routine even more effective with some of the following cleansing oils: