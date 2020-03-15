“Ready for anything! Balance, strength, focus, certainty, in all our bodies! Physical, emotional, spiritual. Focus and precision in these times. And think of PLURAL not singular. What we do from NOW will affect everyone. It is home, family time, to value the minutes. It is time to return to the root of everything, to the simple and basic of being. Shelter for everyone we love. Games, talks, laughter, music, love, love, love. The universe, GOD, energy warn us today that the powers that reign on this earth are annulled before this its power. Neither the government, nor science, nor medicine, nor the army, can do nothing with the divine plan that has given us standing still, to remind us of the essentials of life ... such as faith, peace, family, moments in the PRESENT, health, prayer or meditation, breathing, respect and care for the other. So, hand in hand we all go. It is crucial that we stay home so we don't spread the virus any further. AT HOME 🙏🏼 Come warriors we can all💪🏻⚔️🛡.”