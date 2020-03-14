Leo Messi is urging people to self-quarantine for the betterment of the world. The athlete shared a heartfelt message with his millions of fans on Saturday, March 14, along with this adorable photo of him snuggled up with his sons.

“These are complicated days for everyone,” he wrote in Spanish. “We live worried about what is happening and we want to help by putting ourselves in the place of those who are having the worst of it, either because it directly affected them or their family and friends, or because they are working on the front line to combat it in hospitals and health centers. Health. I want to send a lot of strength to all of them. Health must always come first. It is an exceptional moment and you must follow the instructions of both health organizations and public authorities. Only in this way can we combat it effectively. It is the time to be responsible and stay at home, it is also perfect to enjoy that time with your loved ones that you cannot always have. Sending hugs and I hope we can turn this situation around.”