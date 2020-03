At 11 years old, Emme is taking a keen interest in fashion - and she has her eye on her mom’s amazing wardrobe. And who can blame her? These aren’t your normal, run-of-the-mill hand-me-downs.

“It’s funny, there are various things that Emme likes and wants,” she told People. “Now it’s always, ‘Mami save that for me. Mami save me that’,” she commented. “Even Alex’s daughters are always saying, ‘I want the dress from the Grammy’s, Emme can have the other one,’” the mom added.