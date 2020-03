We all know and love Karol G for her strength and character — from her empowering music to her genuine honesty. So it’s no surprise that she comes from a family of equally empowering women: case in point, her sister Jessica Giraldo. She and Karol have lots of similarities (both have incredible voices and love their fur-babies tremendously), but still have some key differences (as sisters normally do). Below we’ve gathered everything you need to know about Karol’s almost identical sister.