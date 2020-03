Natalia Portman helped kick off Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ 5th Annual Make March Matter campaign – a month-long initiative that empowers local businesses to rally community participation to raise $2 million in March in support of children’s health in L.A. and the Coachella Valley. The A-lister spoke about her special connection to CHLA as a mother of two young children, “I’m so grateful to the kindness of every single person that works here and the incredible energy here that is putting children first and serving our entire community.”