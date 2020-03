Latinas have a fire within their soul that is unique and unquenchable. They have often fought to better the lives of their fellow hermanas y hermanos, as well as that of their own. Whether they knew it or not, their legacy would surpass them and they would become a shining exemplary beacon for all those who would come after them. Frida Khalo revolutionized the way that women think; Rita Moreno serves as a pioneer of hard work within an industry that sorely under-represents the Latinx cultura; and The Mirabal sisters showed us that there is strength in unity — all things that Time Magazine has chosen to honor in their 100 Women of the Year edition.

In their 100 Women of the Year edition, out to celebrate Women’s History Month, Time names ten women from every decade (from 1920 to 2010) who helped change the world through their actions and words. Below are the seven inspirational and trailblazing Latinas that made the world a better place despite all of the insurmountable odds the faced.