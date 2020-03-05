Selena Quintanilla’s legacy is staying alive through her music, art, Netflix and even makeup (yes, MAC x Selena)! In the 25-years following her untimely passing, the Queen of Tejano is still breaking barriers and moving the hearts of some of her oldest fans, while gaining a whole new audience. One of the best and most creative forms of the icon is the social media account Traveling Selena. The fun and fabulous account was started in August 2018, and is ran by best friends, Leroy Pena and Eva McDaniel.

Fans of the icon get a little piece of the Bidi Bidi Bom Bom singer’s heart as an official Selena doll travels around the world. Little Selena gives off all of the traveling envy while rocking some of the iconic outfits and hairstyles. Pack a bag, because we’re following mini Selena’s journey.