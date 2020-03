Model Ruth Crilly explained in her blog A Model Recommends that she loves the Super Facial Serum by Verso Skincare ($130). This product is very special, as it contains Retinol 8, which according to various studies is much more effective than the standard.

Undoubtedly, serums are one of the top products that celebrities swear by. If you want to keep your skin well-hydrated and rejuvenated, follow the example of these celebs and include them in your skincare routine too.