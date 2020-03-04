Enrique Iglesias recently welcomed his third child with long-time partner Anna Kournikova , meaning he’s well on his way to having a big family of his own! The beautiful baby girl arrived on January 31 and the happy couple posted sweet pictures of the new arrival on social media. Enrique and Anna were thrilled at being able to give their adorable twins, Nicholas and Lucy a younger little sister. As one of 10 siblings, the Bailando singer is well on his way to having a big family of his own!

It was Enrique’s brother Julio Jose, Jr – whose parents are Enrique’s mom and dad Julio Iglesias and Isabelle Preysler – who confirmed the arrival of his new niece to the media, and half-sister Tamara Falcó (Isabelle’s daughter with Carlos Falcó) who gave the first details of the little one, showing how close to the hitmaker they are. But apart from those two siblings, Enrique has seven more (!) and they all have a talent for the creative, from trendsetters to musicians, just like their brother. Keep reading to find out all about them...