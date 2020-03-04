Ana is Isabel Preysler and late former Economy Minister Miguel Boyer’s daughter. Ana married Spanish tennis star Fernando Velasco in 2017, and although Enrique did not attend, they have a close relationship. "Of course Enrique was invited,” she told ¡HOLA!, “He was one of the first people to know I was going to get married. He was going to come, but he had to cancel for a reason I completely understand. We are siblings, we love each other and we get on very well, and that’s the way it will always be.”
And now, Enrique and Anna Kournikova’s children have a new cousin to play with, as his Ana and her husband welcomed their first son Miguel on March 26, 2019.