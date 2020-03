A few days ago, Gwyneth shared this photo in which she appears with a special mask, during her flight to France. “En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I’ve already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.”

The actress attended the Harper's Bazaar exhibition at the Musee Des Arts Decoratifs, in the French capital.