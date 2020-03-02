If you’re curious about where Maluma gets his good looks, love for horses and ability to look good in every photo – look no further! The world is familiar with the handsome Colombian superstar, but honestly, his father is just as easy on the eyes. Luis Londoño is the 26-year-old’s father and best friend. On special occasions and really, just because, the patriarch is always close by – and flashing his stellar smile. While Luis makes appearances on his son’s social media, he is the King of his own page. There, Luis shares pictures that almost always mirror his son’s (with horses, on lavish ski vacations and on private jets). Here’s an official introduction to the man that Maluma proudly calls dad.