Raise the woof! Sofia Vergara and her family took on Las Vegas this weekend, spreeing sin city for a pawesome reason. The 47-year-old Colombian actress cheered on her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara as he launched his dog apparel line Canini by Baguette’s availability at the NoMad Las Vegas. She beamed with pride alongside her hubby Joe Manganiello and a group of loved ones who traveled down to celebrate the achievement. Lucky for you, we've compiled the ulti-mutt album of pics from inside their outing - and it was simply pawsh*!

(*Sorry not sorry: I’ve unleashed the dog puns and there’s no turning back).