Inside the Beverly Wilshire, America empowered attendees as she accepted the Outstanding Series Producer Impact Award. “Thank you to our allies in the room - those of you who are not particularly from the Latino community - and yet, you have the capacity to see the value of our lives, of our stories; you invest your money in our storytellers and give real creative power to our voices,” she said in her rousing speech. “If you empower us, we will deliver beautiful content and voracious audiences - and we promise to make it a party!” The crowd erupted in applause.