Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s little girl is a social media sensation. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. (Jr. or Alexis) for short, was born on September 1 and since her arrival she’s become a star of her own. Little Alexis is always spotted off social media with her parents. At times snuggling close to her mommy and best friend or getting into tech with her dad, but she’s always as cute as can be. Olympia’s parents aren’t’ shy about showing her off on social media, but that’s not all she has to offer. Read below to get more facts about Serena’s little girl.