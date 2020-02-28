Since the start of their world-wind romance, George and Amal Clooney have had all eyes on them. When George, a reported ‘forever bachelor,’ met #bosschica Amal, sparks flew and the rest was history. Fast-forward to today, the power couple has welcomed their now three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. The director and his leading lady have made the conscious decision to keep their two babies out of the spotlight in order to protect their privacy. But below we’ve gathered five things that everyone should know about George and Amal’s beautiful babes.