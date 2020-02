She’s a talented singer, actress and is a popular face in Mexico since was a child. Danna Paola has just finished a successful season as a judge on musical talent show La Academia but there’s not much time for her to rest! On March 13 Las Encinas will open its doors again and Lucrecia Montesinos, the character Danna has been playing on hit Netflix series Elite for two seasons, will be ready some new drama in the year ahead.

Danna, 24, has admitted that she relates in her character is some ways. “Like her, I have lived all my career trying to be perfect,” she told Spanish magazine Fotogramas, “trying to be a good daughter, a good singer, an actress... And like her, I could not allow anyone to hurt my feelings, my vulnerability! That is something I took for the character.” Luckily, though, there are plenty of things that differentiate Danna from Elite’s poshest villain. Keep scrolling to discover all you need to know about the Mexican star.