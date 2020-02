Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant – full name Vanessa Urbieta Cornejo Laine – born on May 5, 1982 in Los Angeles, has always maintained a discreet life despite being married to one of the NBA's most iconic stars. She lived in the spotlight at his side from the time they met when she was a teenager to his tragic death alongside their 13-year-old daughter Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant in a 2020 helicopter crash.

The stunning Latina (and Taurus) is an American of Mexican and Irish, English, German heritage. Vanessa's mother Sofia Urbieta, who worked at one point as a shipping clerk, and her father divorced when she was just a baby. Her birth father moved to Baja, Mexico and her mom went on to marry Stephen Laine, who, in a 2005 Los Angeles Times profile about Vanessa, described her as “very sweet as a child.”