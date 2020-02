The Dominican Republic is celebrating a big day today — their independence day. Although there has been a bit of unrest within the country due to the suspension of their elections (the first time that it has happened in the history of the country), many famous Dominicans showed their support for their beautiful Quisqueya. Stars like Clarissa Molina, Prince Royce, Zoe Saldana and Natti Natasha took to social media to celebrate their patria and show the world that they stand with their people.