Although it may already feel like spring, the season doesn’t officially start until March 19, which is right around the corner. And because swim season is upon us, we’re taking a moment to admire the ultimate celebrity bikini body – Jennifer Lopez’s. If there’s something we’ve learned about JLo, it’s that she’s ageless and has one of the best celebrity bodies to covet. If you’ve been feeling a bit of a slump, consider the 50-year-old superstar your inspiration for killing it at the gym or signing up for extra workout classes – we know we will!

Whether the mom-of-two is vacationing with her family and fiancé Alex Rodriguez or celebrating her birthday, the multi-hyphenate knows how to pose for an epic bikini moment. It’s evident she works hard for it too based upon her intensive workout videos.

Ahead, some of JLo’s best swimsuit looks to remind you spring is almost here!