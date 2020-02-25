Thousands of fans, friends and popular faces attended the emotional memorial for Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center on February, 24. They all wanted to give a special farewell to the basketball legend, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims of the fatal helicopter crash that finished with their lifes. One of the most affected stars was Jennifer Lopez - a very close friend of the Bryants - who was moved to tears during Vanessa’s heartbreaking speech. Beyoncé, who was seated by her side, offered comfort in the form of a gentle hand on her shoulder while Vanessa fought to hold back her tears. But there were more stars visibly moved by the tragedy who wanted to show support to Kobe’s family.