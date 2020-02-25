Starting with Kendall Jenner who has frequently mentioned her issues with oily skin when she was younger. She wrote a blog post on her website detailing that: “It completely ruined my self esteem. I wouldn't even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face.”

Luckily she got over that stage in her life and has written on social media: “never let that sh*t stop you!” Nowadays she’s one of the best paid models in the world, and according to Refinery 29, thanks to the help of her dermatologist and a Laser Genesis treatment that cost around $500, her skin started clearing up and her self esteem grew.