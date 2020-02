Sofia’s boys were with her from the start of the day in the hair and makeup trailer. Both beamed with pride while watching their funny lady step into Gloria’s shoes one last time.

“THATS A WRAP!!! CONGRATULATIONS Modern Family on 11 years of groundbreaking television,” Joe wrote in a sweet post. “There may never be another show with a run like this and a cast this talented. You will be missed. Don’t worry, I’ll take good care of Gloria...”