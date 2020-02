Premio Lo Nuestro was filled with lights, musica and marvelous outfit changes. We loved when John Travolta took to the stage with Pitbull and our hearts melted when Spanish singer Raphael sang alongside David Bisbal and Gloria Trevi. Pitbull, Thalía and Alejandra Espinoza guided the audience through a night filled with unforgettable performances from some of Latin music’s biggest artists. We’ve gathered all of the best moments from the award show below!